Mrs. Louise Harwell Vandiver, age 92, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 pm Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the graveside service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Vandiver was born February 16, 1928 in Gainesville, Georgia, The daughter of the late Carlton J. Harwell and Lillian Rudeseal Harwell. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Jewell Vandiver a grandson, Zach Hayes and son-in-law, Perry Boss.
Louise was a member of First Baptist Church and was retired as an inventory manager for SKF in Flowery Branch.
Louise is survived by her son, Larry Buck, daughter, Donna Hopson; daughter and son-in-law, Kay and Roger Seabolt; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Sue Vandiver; grandsons, Jeremy Hopson (Mary), Scott Marsiglio (Allison) Blake Vandiver (Elyse); granddaughters, Meredith Galvin (Coner), Holly Bales (Andy), Lindsey Villarreal (Vaughn), Kristen Dennis (Travis), Alicia Boss, Christy Seabolt and Renee Seabolt, Andi Germaine14 great-grandchildren and a number of other family and friends also survive.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Hall Dawson Casa P.O. Box 907471 Gainesville, GA 30501
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
