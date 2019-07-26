|
Lounette Young Hood passed away on July 21, 2019. The daughter of Eston and Rosa Clark Young, she was born on August 15, 1924, the third of 10 children. The day after her high school graduation, Lounette married Jim M. Hood, and the two began their lives together in McAllen, Texas where Jim was stationed with the U.S. Army Air Forces. Following his military service, the couple returned to Gainesville, Georgia where they raised their family and ran a poultry farm and grocery store. Following her husband's untimely death in 1965, Lounette continued to run both businesses. Later in her life she was employed in a variety of careers, including working at an antique store, working at the Hall County Health Dept. and as an administrative assistant for Judges with the Social Security Office of Hearing and Appeals, where she worked until her retirement at age 70.
Lounette loved the Lord, her family, her church family, and particularly the choir, where she sang for over 60 years. She loved her grandchildren and was so proud of all their many accomplishments. She was an avid gardener, loved all types of flowers, and she was a wonderful cook.
Lounette is survived by her children, Charlotte Hood Copper (Bob) and James M. Hood, Jr. (Ginny), four grandchildren, Abb Hayes, Justin Hayes, Stephanie Hood Goettsche, and Jay Hood, and seven great-grandchildren, Sara Hayes, Andy Hayes, Hood Hayes, Jack Hayes, Grace Hayes, Lilly Goettsche, Ashley Goettsche and Rosie James Hood. Lounette was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hood, her parents and siblings, Virgil Young, Loretta Ayers, Myrtice Hood, Hazel Little, Joel Young, Joan Seabolt and Leroy Young. She is survived by two siblings, Sylvia Burruss and Heyward Young and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family of Lounette Hood would like to thank the staff of The Oaks in Gainesville, GA for their kind, compassionate and loving care of our mother for the last 16 months. There is a special place in Heaven for those caregivers.
A Memorial Service will be held at the chapel of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville, GA on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. A private family burial will be held at the Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive guests in the church parlor after the memorial service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the music ministry at the First Baptist Church, 751 Green Street NW Gainesville, GA 30501.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501
