Lucille Creasman Williams

Died August 10, 2020

Lucille Creasman Williams, age 94, of Demorest, died Monday, August 10th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 13th, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Thursday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

