Lucille Creasman Williams
1926 - 2020
Lucille Creasman Williams, age 94, of Demorest, died Monday, August 10th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 13th, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Thursday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
