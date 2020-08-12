Lucille Creasman Williams
Died August 10, 2020
Lucille Creasman Williams, age 94, of Demorest, died Monday, August 10th. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 13th, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the service hour on Thursday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to please adhere to the public health and social distancing guidelines. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 12, 2020.