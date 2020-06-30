Lucille Thompson
1924 - 2020
Lucille Thompson
Died June 28, 2020
Lucille Thompson, age 96, of Alto, died Sunday, June 28th, in Baldwin. Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 P.M., at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel, following visitation on Tuesday, June 30th. Interment will follow in the Level Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 30th, at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.
