Luke Breaux "LB" Guidry, Jr, 81, of Lafayette, Louisiana, passed away peacefully following a battle with cancer, on July 1, 2019.

Luke is survived by his daughter Michele Dorne' English (Dean) of Clayton, Georgia, grandson Chad Michael Gookins (Kayla) and great-grandchildren Luke Eric James Gookins and Sanantha Michele Gookins of Dothan, Alabama. Luke was preceded in death by his son Luke Breaux "Trey" Guidry, III and his great-granddaughter Emma Jane Gookins. The son of the late Luke Breaux Guidry, Sr. and Hilda Marie (Walters) Guidry, he was the eldest of 6 boys; he is survived by brothers Carroll Anthony Guidry (Gwen) of Cecelia, Louisiana, Valex James Guidry (Vivian) of Galveston, Texas, and Michael George Guidry (Marlene) of Lafayette, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by brothers Robert Earl Guidry (Judy) of Carencro, Louisiana and Kenneth James Guidry (Sandra) of Lafayette, Louisiana. He also had numerous nieces and nephews (and numerous grand nieces and nephews). Luke was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle, and was a friend to everyone he met.

Luke loved to write, listen to and play music, and he loved sports, where his favorite teams were the Atlanta Braves and the New Orleans Saints. When Luke was in high school he taught himself to play every instrument available in the band which earned him a scholarship to Tulane University, however duty called and he joined the United States Army before completing his degree. He served honorably for 6 years as a guided missile technician, spending most of his time at Ft. Bliss in Texas. Following his service, he worked as a manager and supervisor for over 30 years with Lucent Technologies (Western Electric-AT&T) while simultaneously completing his Bachelors of Business Administration from Kennesaw State University. He was fluent in French (and English), and also learned to speak Spanish and Italian and studied Latin. He spent his free time watching various sports games live and on TV and playing his bass and keyboard. He also enjoyed watching old westerns and reading military history. When Michele and Trey were young, he helped to coach Michele's softball, swim, and gymnastics teams and Trey's soccer teams.

In honor of his love of music and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southern Highland Music Foundation, 629 Duggan Hill Rd., Clayton, Georgia 30525, to further the musical education of children. In honor of his military service, Luke will be laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the people at PruittHealth Nursing Home and Hospice in Toccoa, Georgia for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Beck Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

