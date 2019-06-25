Died June 21, 2009

Lunelle "Nell" Kelly, 76, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Warner Robins Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Nell was born in Milledgeville, Georgia to the late Delmer C. Alford and Marie B. Alford. She worked as a secretary for several doctors' offices over the years. She eventually changed careers and began working for Olan Mills and Rainbow Shops as a telemarketer.

A woman of strong faith, Nell was the chaplain and secretary for the DeMolay Mothers Club. She also held many titles while serving with the Americus High School Marching Band.

Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Mark C. Kelly of Flowery Branch, John B. Kelly III of Albany; grandchildren, Tara Donaldson, Brittany Kelly, Lakyn Kelly, Lilly Kelly, Will Kelly; great grandson, Rowan Donaldson; brothers, Larry C. Alford of Clarksville, Tennessee, Gary Alford of Martinez; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Nell Kelly to the at 804 Cherry Street, Suite A, Macon, Georgia 31201 or to the at 5962 Zebulon Road PMB #359, Macon, Georgia 31210.

Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory, Warner Robbins. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary