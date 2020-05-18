Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lurleen's life story with friends and family

Share Lurleen's life story with friends and family

Lurleen Jordan Hosch

Died May 14, 2020

Lurleen Jordan Hosch, age 80, of Banks County, died Thursday, May 14. Private Graveside Services will be held at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store