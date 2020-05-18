Lurleen Jordan Hosch
Lurleen Jordan Hosch
Died May 14, 2020
Lurleen Jordan Hosch, age 80, of Banks County, died Thursday, May 14. Private Graveside Services will be held at the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.
