
Lydia Jean (Corn) Davis
1983 - 2020
Lydia Jean Corn Davis
Died July 3, 2020
Lydia Jean Corn Davis age 37, of Cumming, formerly of Cleveland, died Friday, July 3. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Wednesday, July 8 in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Antioch Holiness Church Cemetery in Lula. The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are reminded to adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines due to COVID 19. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jul. 7, 2020.
