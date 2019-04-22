Dec. 2, 1924-April 21, 2019

Mrs. Lydia Nix Allen, age 94, our Angel on earth went to soar with her heavenly beloved on Easter morning. She joins her adored Calvin, who departed 9 years ago.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24 at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel with interment to be held prior to the service at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Dr. Bill Coates will officiate the service.

Lydia loved life and its joys. She loved her son, David Allen and daughter and son-in-law, Jane Allen (Michael Schwab). She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews, Leita, Virginia, Steve, Tommy and Mabel. All of her family was very special to her and she did not miss an opportunity to show them.

She was born on December 2, 1924 in Apple Valley, Georgia, She was the daughter of the late William Thomas "W.T." and Alma (Montgomery) Nix. She joins her beloved Calvin in victory. Along with her parents and husband, Lydia is preceded in death by her siblings, Wilma, Dupree, Wilson and Leita and nephews, Billy and Jimmy.

Lydia grew up on a country farm. She graduated from the Martin Institute in Jefferson and also from the University School of Nursing in Augusta. It was there she met the love of her life Calvin. He would bring her and the nursing supervisor hot donuts on the night shift so he could visit with her. They moved to Gainesville in 1958 and loved their home and community. They were blessed by laughter and the love of family and friends. She enjoyed cooking, bridge, tennis and study club. She had many good friends who welcomed her smile and beautiful twinkly blue eyes. She will be greatly missed but leaves for us a legacy of love, caring and laughter.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to a .

