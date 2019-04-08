Oct. 16, 1949-March 24, 2019

On Sunday, March 24th, 2019, Lynda Edwards Thomson, loving mom, nana, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away in her Carolina Beach home at the age of 69.

Lynda was born on October 16th, 1949, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to the late Eva and Russ Edwards. Her family called many different states home during her early years, as well as St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, where she graduated from Academia San Jose in 1967. In 1968, Lynda married Raymond Alan Dalton, and they were blessed with son Alan in 1974. Ultimately, Lynda and Alan moved to Washington, D.C., where Lynda married the love of her life, Marlow Thomson, on September 24, 1983. Through the years, she provided administrative skills to Skinker & Garrett, Miller & Associates, Clarke Enterprises, and St Jude Children's Research Hospital's planned giving office in Northern Virginia. Upon retiring from St. Jude in the late 1990s, Lynda shared her heart for service with the Washington Club, the Salvation Army Offices of Washington D.C. and Cape Fear, and Trinity Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, Georgia.

Lynda was an avid Red Sox fan, a gourmet cook, and a faithful volunteer. She enjoyed healthy political debates and spoiling her beloved four-legged friends. She treasured time to feel the sand between her toes, to hear the roar of the crashing waves, and to read and write about our search for peace in a broken world, ultimately finding comfort in her relationship with Jesus. In spite of her own personal losses, Lynda poured love into this world. She invested in the people in front of her and always left their day brighter. She never met strangers; she met friends.

Her most prized role, though, was as Mom to Alan and Nana to her four grandchildren, who loved her warm hugs, colorful jokes, childlike imagination, frequent trips to the grocery store, and heart for serving others.

Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, her firstborn son, her first husband Raymond Dalton, her husband Marlow Thomson, her brother Claybron Edwards, and her first granddaughter, Hayley Elizabeth Thomson. What a sweet reunion they are having! She is survived by her son Alan and daughter-in-law Dayna of Atlanta, Georgia; four-legged daughter Astrid Thomson of Carolina Beach, NC; grandchildren Jacob Marlow Thomson, Riley Elizabeth Thomson, and Lainey Grace Thomson of Atlanta; sister Bettye Edwards and her husband Ore Albicocco of Bigfork Montana; brother Russell Edwards and wife Pam of Bath, Maine; sister-in-law Patricia Thomson of Honolulu, Hawaii; brother-in-law William Thomson,III, and his wife Kevan of Ocean City, Maryland; and her beloved nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 14th at 4 pm at Havana's Restaurant in Carolina Beach, NC. A private service and family burial will follow on May 18th at Oak Hill Cemetery in Washington D.C. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Cure Childhood Cancer or Carolina Beach Animal Hospital.

