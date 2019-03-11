June 15, 1947-March 9, 2019

Lynn Applegate Adams of Flowery Branch, Georgia departed this life on Saturday, March 9, 2019, after an extended illness. She is survived by her husband of forty-six years, Don L. Adams, and by her sister, Patti A. Absher, of Tucker.

Lynn was born in Atlanta on June 15, 1947, the daughter of Juanita Crooks Jernigan and Marion C. Applegate. She attended Kirkwood Elementary and graduated from Southwest DeKalb in 1965. She spent most of her life in the Virginia-Highland/Morningside area of Atlanta which her family embraced and called home.

Mrs. Adams was the Vice-president of Lifestyles Contemporary Home Furnishings, a retail store which she co-owned and managed with her husband for thirteen and a half years. Upon her retirement, she cared for her dogs and horses on their farm in Flowery Branch. In recent years, Lynn was a supporter of B.O.N.D (Brotherhood Organization of a New Destiny) located in Los Angeles and urges everyone to help support with their donations in the future.

The family will receive friends at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home, Decatur from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 AM on Wednesday followed by the burial at Westview Cemetery.