Mabel Eleanora "Peggy" Hill


1924 - 2020
Mabel Eleanora "Peggy" Hill Obituary
Mabel Eleanora (Peggy) Hill, age 95, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Memorial Park South Cemetery.
Mrs. Hill was born May 17, 1924 to the late James & Florence Clark in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania.
Mrs. Hill is survived by her children, Mike Boyer and Sherry Hall; grandchildren, Kimberly Folsom, Garrett Hall, Andrew Boyer and Holly Hill; and great-grandchildren, Riley Folsom, Reese Folsom, Ryann Folsom, Rissa Hall, Nathan Boyer, Payton Boyer, Luke Hill and Lily Hill. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Cecil Clark, Emma Morris, James Clark, Mildred Robson, John Clark, Jess Clark, Robert Clark, Raymond Clark, Vera Clark and Jack Clark.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 3, 2020
