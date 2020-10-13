Mac Turner

Died October 9, 2020.

Mac Turner, age 78, of Baldwin, died Friday, October 9th. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 12th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will follow in the Union Grove C.H. Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, October 11, 2020 and from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 12th at the funeral home prior to the service. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store