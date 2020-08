Or Copy this URL to Share

Mack Daniel Stephens

Died August 9, 2020

Mack Daniel Stephens of Alpharetta, died August 9th. A visitation will be held at McDonald and Son Funeral Home August 15th from 10:00 – 11:00 Am. The Memorial Service will follow in our chapel at 11:00 AM. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store