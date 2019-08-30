Home

Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oakwood Christ Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakwood Christ Lutheran Church
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery
Toccoa, GA
Mackie David Brown


1945 - 2019
Mackie David Brown Obituary
Mackie David Brown
Born: 24, December 1945
Died: 26, August 2019
In the wee hours of the night that passed – in a howling snow storm alternating with periods of drizzle and blowing sleet – Mackie enter this world – Born by "two candles and a flashlight."
In addition to teaching the standard U. S. Government fare taught at most high schools – Mr. Brown also taught several shorter courses designed to examine several issues within the study of Constitutional Law – Notably: "Street Law" – A fully mocked up murder case. The students served in various roles as defendants, "arrest team" Sherriff's deputies, prosecutors and "Crime Scene Investigating" officers.
He also participated in many elective activities such as Boys' Junior Varsity Basketball and other such activities within the community.
In our age, where many people demand to get their own way - almost instantly in our current digital existence...Mackie David Brown was one of those few that always lived his faith – each and every moment of each day and never hesitated to give God the glory for his blessings.
Church Service:
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday August 30, 2019 at Oakwood Christ Lutheran Church. Rev. Andy Siebert will officiate.
Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 p.m.
Graveside Service:
Interment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday August 31, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Toccoa, Ga.
Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 30, 2019
