May 5, 1935-May 4, 2019

Mrs. Madge Whelchel, age 83, of Dahlonega passed away May 4, 2019.

Mrs. Whelchel was born on May 5, 1935 to the late Luster and Ruby Smith Grant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe D. Whelchel; son John William Whelchel; sons-in-law Bill Hanson and Jimmy Early; sisters Nadine Holland, and Bernice Reeves; and brother Theo Grant. Mrs. Whelchel was a member of Auraria Community Club and American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved playing the guitar. Mrs. Whelchel was a member of Etowah Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters Brenda Anne Hanson, Dahlonega, and Martha Elliott Early, Blairsville; daughters and sons-in-law Rhonda Whelchel Huckeba and Carl Stowers, Dawsonville, and Carolyn and Big John McMahan, Sweetwater, Tennessee; brother and sister-in-law Wayne and Sally Faye Grant; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 PM Monday May 6, 2019 at Etowah Baptist Church, Dawsonville. The Rev. Sam Rawlins will officiate. Interment will follow in the Etowah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 6, 2019