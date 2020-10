Madison Nicole GrayDied October 4, 2020Ms. Madison Nicole Gray, age 17, of Buford, Georgia, passed away from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Holly Springs Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00\ am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral home prior to the service.Madison was born March 10, 2003 in Gainesville, Georgia. She attended East Hall High School and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.Madison is survived by her father Cody Gray (Dana Smallwood) of Buford; mother, Stephanie (Seymour) Gray of Cleveland; sisters, Abigail Gray and Kayla Gray; stepsister, Jordyn Rockwell and stepbrother, Jaxon Rockwell, grandparents, Dale and Donna Gross; Roma Reeves, and Scotty and Lisa Seymour; aunt and uncle, Ashley and Brandon Castleman; niece and nephew, Ryan and Jenna Reeves; and a number of other nieces, nephews and other family and friends also survive.Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.