Madison Nicole Gray Nicole Gray
2003 - 2020
Madison Nicole Gray
Died October 4, 2020
Ms. Madison Nicole Gray, age 17, of Buford, Georgia, passed away from injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Holly Springs Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00\ am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the funeral home prior to the service.
Madison was born March 10, 2003 in Gainesville, Georgia. She attended East Hall High School and was a member of Holly Springs Baptist Church.
Madison is survived by her father Cody Gray (Dana Smallwood) of Buford; mother, Stephanie (Seymour) Gray of Cleveland; sisters, Abigail Gray and Kayla Gray; stepsister, Jordyn Rockwell and stepbrother, Jaxon Rockwell, grandparents, Dale and Donna Gross; Roma Reeves, and Scotty and Lisa Seymour; aunt and uncle, Ashley and Brandon Castleman; niece and nephew, Ryan and Jenna Reeves; and a number of other nieces, nephews and other family and friends also survive.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 6, 2020.
