Magdalena Pacurar
Died May 6, 2020
Magdalena Pacurar, age 75, of Buford, died Wednesday, May 6. A family graveside service will be held Friday, May 8, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.