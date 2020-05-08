Or Copy this URL to Share

Magdalena Pacurar

Died May 6, 2020

Magdalena Pacurar, age 75, of Buford, died Wednesday, May 6. A family graveside service will be held Friday, May 8, at Hamilton Mill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

