Maggie LaVonda Black
Died August 31, 2020
Mrs. Maggie LaVonda (Vonda) Black 69, Of Murrayville, Ga. passed away Monday, August 31,2020 peacefully surrounded by family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 4th, 2020 in the Chapel of Dahlonega Funeral Home Rev. Stephen Adams will officiate. The family will receive friends Dahlonega Funeral Home on Thursday, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 10:00 am until time of the service.
Born on January 1st, 1951 in Gainesville, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Reid Chapman and Flora Waters Chapman. She was retired from Lumpkin County School System where she was a Bus Driver for over 28 years. Mrs. Black was a member of Dewberry Baptist Church #2
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Black is preceded in death by her daughter, Holli Black.
Mrs. Black is survived by her husband of 49 years, Eddie Dean Black, her grandson, Cole Berry, of Dahlonega, brother Tommy Chapman, brother, Billy (Susan) Chapman, sister, Joy (Jimmy) Walker, brother, Randy (Mary) Chapman. Several other nieces, nephews also survive.
Arrangements by the professional staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home 20 Gibson Road Dahlonega, GA30533706-864-DOVE (3683). To leave a memory, share an online condolence, or view the memorial tribute video, please visit www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com