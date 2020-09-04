Malcolm Dale Carter

Died September 2, 2020

Malcolm Dale Carter, age 64 of Lula, died Wednesday September 2nd. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday September 6th at the Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday September 5th from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. For those who cannot attend the service will be livestreamed on the Ward's Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store