Malcolm Dale Carter
Died September 2, 2020
Malcolm Dale Carter, age 64 of Lula, died Wednesday September 2nd. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday September 6th at the Liberty Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday September 5th from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. For those who cannot attend the service will be livestreamed on the Ward's Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 4, 2020.