Malcolm Hunnicutt
1940 - 2020
Malcolm Hunnicutt
Died September 24, 2020
Malcolm Hunnicutt, of Demorest, Thursday, September 24th. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26th at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Interment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., Saturday, September 26th at the funeral home prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 25, 2020.
