Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Malone West Chambers


Malone West Chambers Obituary
Died March 10, 2019
Mrs. Malone West Chambers, 90 of Cumming formerly of Gainesville passed away Sunday March 10, 2019.
Born in Gainesville, GA, Mrs. Chambers was the daughter of the late Herschel and Ola Cronic West. She was retired from Cato Corporation where she worked as a district manager in retail sales for women's fashion. She was a former resident of Griffin, GA for a number of years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Lee Chambers and her siblings, William (Billy) West and Frances Reynolds.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, John L. and Darci Chambers of North Hills, California and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Don Elrod will officiate. Interment will follow in the Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from noon until the funeral hour.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 14, 2019
