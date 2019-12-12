|
Marcus Brannon "Marc" Sullens age 64 of Gainesville passed away Monday, December 9 at the New Horizon West Nursing Home. Mr. Sullens was born March 6, 1955 in Lumpkin County to the late Wilkes & Pearl Brackett Sullens. Marc lived most of his life in Hall County & he loved to ride the Gainesville Connection Bus and was of the Holiness faith. Survivors include sons, Heath Sullens & Bobby Sullens both of Kentucky; friend, Shane Thompson, several grandchildren, & a number of other relatives also survive. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday December 12, at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Dahlonega. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Marcus "Marc" Sullens.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 12, 2019