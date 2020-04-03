|
Margaret Ellen Ewing Ferrari (54) died at her home in Atlanta on
Thursday, March 26, 2020. Born in Heidelberg, Germany on March 1,
1966, she grew up in Gainesville, GA, and graduated from Gainesville
High School in 1984. She earned a B.A. in English in 1988 at Southern
Methodist University, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa
Gamma sorority. After teaching in Mexico City for four years, Margaret
Ellen, known to her friends as "M.E.", married Jorge Damian Ferrari in
1995, and the couple lived in New York City, Hartford, CT, Baltimore,
MD, and Mexico City, before settling on Nacoochee Drive in Atlanta in
2009. Margaret Ellen is survived by her husband, Jorge, and three
children: Isabella Flowers Ferrari, a junior at Boston University; Jorge
Carlos ("Charlie") Ferrari, a junior at Woodberry Forest School; and
James Coleman ("Cole") Ferrari, a sophomore at Atlanta International
School. Other survivors include her parents, Ellen C. and James M.
Ewing, Jr of Gainesville; two brothers: Gary D. (Jan) Ewing of Gainesville
and J. David (Heather) Ewing of Atlanta; two nephews: Nick Ewing and
J.T. Ewing; two nieces: Maggie Ewing and Olivia Ewing; an Aunt,
Margaret Ewing Thomas of Hattiesburg, MS and an Uncle, Thornton
Castleberry of Madison, MS. Margaret Ellen's zest for life and large heart
for others endeared her to countless people, and she will be missed and
remembered by her family and a multitude of friends.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 3, 2020