Margaret Frankum Hamilton
Margaret Frankum Hamilton
Died on November 18, 2020. Margaret Frankum Hamilton, 71, of Lawrenceville, died on November 18th. Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20th in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will be at Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery, Hartwell. Graveside Service was at 2:30 p.m. Friday, November 20th. The family received friends Thursday, November 19th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 21, 2020.
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
