Margaret Rosetta Greenlee passed away August 17, 2019. Mrs. Greenlee became President of Greenlee Funeral Home after the passing of her husband, T.J. Greenlee, and operated the funeral home for over 17 years.
Mrs. Greenlee was a member of St. John Baptist Church for 40 plus years where she was a member of the Choir and served as secretary of the Senior Choir during her latter years. Mrs. Greenlee served as volunteer in many areas of the church as well as different organizations. One of which was assisting those in need on the United Way Hotline. She also volunteered at Enota Elementary School reading to first graders and developing a relationship with numerous students who adopted her as their grandmother.
Mrs. Greenlee had a career of nurturing children, starting at Green Hunter Nursery as a cook and working her way up the ladder as one of the teaching staff. Olive Hipps observed Mrs. Greenlee as her involvement with the children progressed and approached her to obtain certification in Early Childhood Education. In 1974 Mrs. Greenlee was approached again by Dr. Beth McCutchin, of Brenau College (now Brenau University), to assist with a project to study the development of infants conducted by Brenau University. Mrs. Greenlee, was very instrumental in building the foundation to establish the Brenau Infant Development Center, which later became Brenau Child Development Center. Again Mrs. Greenlee worked her way up the ladder to become the first kindergarten teacher and remained in that position until she took an early retirement in 1990 to operate Greenlee Funeral Home.
Many lives were touched and impacted by Mrs. Greenlee through her passion for volunteer work. Numerous meaningful relationships were formed with parents and their children as a result of her passion and drive in Early Childhood Development.
Mrs. Greenlee will live through those numerous relationships and through her daughters; Willa (Elzo), Mary (Carl), Beverly, Jacqueline E. (Melvin); her grandchildren; Venia, Charlton I (Libra), Crystal (Robert), Catrina, Christopher, Christina (Bert), Jacqueline N. and Jonathan; her seven great-grandchildren; extended family, Elizabeth Maxey, Janie, Nathaniel and Terrance Shelton, Janice Allen, Latisha Brown and Victor Sosebee.
Celebration of life services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel in Gainesville, GA, at 10a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, with Rev. Eugene Green officiating. Interment will be in Alta Vista Cemetery.
Eberhart and Son Mortuary is in charge of arrangments, all of whom Mrs. Greenlee also loved dearly as extended family.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 21, 2019