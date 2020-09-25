Margaret Stephens Orr

Died September 22, 2020

Margaret Stephens Orr, age 83, of San Mateo, Florida, formerly of Alto, died Tuesday, September 22nd. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 27th, in the Chapel of McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery in Lula. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until the service hour on Sunday at the funeral home. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

