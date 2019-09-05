|
Rev. Margaret "Peggy" Daniel Wages, age 73, of Flowery Branch, passed away on Labor Day morning, Monday, September 2, after an extended illness.
Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 8, at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, where she will be buried alongside her husband, Tom. The family will be planning a celebration of her life to be announced at a later date.
A loving Wife, Mom and Nana, Peggy was born February 9, 1946, in Greensboro, North Carolina, to parents Charles Eugene and Mildred Rogers Daniel. She was a 1964 graduate of Cross Keys High School and received her Nursing Degree from the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing in 1967. She had a full career as a registered nurse, working in Labor and Delivery at Northside Hospital, serving as the Director of Buford Manor Nursing Home from 1975-1985, then finishing her nursing career working alongside her husband, Dr. Tom L. Wages, at Buford Family Medicine. A few years after retiring from nursing, she felt called to serve as a United Methodist Minister and over the next twenty years serviced as pastor to both Dunagan Chapel UMC and Candler UMC. Peggy loved her family, her animals, was a prolific watercolor artist, and was a talented actress, starring in Fifth Row Center's production of "Arsenic and Old Lace."
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Tom. She is survived by her sons, Michael "Dave" David Warlick, Jr. (Emily) and Russell Todd Wages; granddaughters, Madison Elise and Camille Elizabeth Warlick; and many beloved cousins, family and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Hall County Humane Society Hall County Humane Society, 845 W Ridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501, (770) 532-6617 or to your local church in Peggy's memory.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 5, 2019