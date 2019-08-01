Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Margaret Wood Kytle Obituary
Nov.19, 1919- July 30, 2019
Mrs. Margaret Wood Kytle, age 99, of New Holland, Ga passed away on Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Bell Minor Nursing Home following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday August 02, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Bradley Elliott, Reverend Marshall Dale and Reverend Dwain Cassidy will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday August 01, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Margaret was born on November 19, 1919 in Banks County, Ga to the late Harben Wood and Florence Segars Wood. She was retired from Citizens Bank and was a member of New Holland UMC. Mrs. Kytle is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Loyd Kytle, sisters, Gertrell Wood, Jimmie Cooper, Alma Martin and Mary Brownlow.
Margaret is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Al and Donna Kytle of Gillsville, grand-son and wife, Blake and Sara Kytle of Gainesville, grand-daughter and husband, Natalie Brooke and Vincent Donatelli of Gainesville, great-grandchildren, Ava, John, and Michael Donatelli, sister, Molly Brown of Commerce, sister, Milford House of Gillsville, and brother, George Wood of Gillsville.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to Northeast Georgia Hospice Group, 2150 Limestone Parkway Suite 222 Gainesville, Ga 30504, or "In Memory of Mrs. Margaret W. Kytle".
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 1, 2019
