1/
Margarita Mercedes Paz Miller
1936 - 2020
Margarita Mercedes Paz Miller
Died October 3, 2020
Margarita Mercedes Paz Miller, of Dacula, formerly of Miami, FL, passed away on Saturday, October 3rd. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 7th at 7 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow on Thursday, October 8th at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, October 7th from 6 – 7 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
