Margarita Mercedes Paz Miller

Died October 3, 2020

Margarita Mercedes Paz Miller, of Dacula, formerly of Miami, FL, passed away on Saturday, October 3rd. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 7th at 7 PM at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow on Thursday, October 8th at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton. The family will receive friends, Wednesday, October 7th from 6 – 7 PM at the funeral home. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.

