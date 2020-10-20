Margery Laverne Long Johnson

Died October 17, 2020

Margery Laverne Long Johnson age 89 of Gainesville died Saturday October 17th. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25th at the Alta Vista Cemetery. Margery's visitation room will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Thursday Oct. 22nd, Friday Oct. 23rd & on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. for anyone who wants to drop by to pay their respects. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery on Sunday. A full obituary will be forthcoming. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gainesville.

