Margie Mantooth Linnartz
Died June 1, 2020
Margie Mantooth Linnartz entered Life Eternal on June 1.
She was born at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia while it was an active Army Post, home of the 6th Calvary. She and her sister enjoyed the privileges of "Army Brats" as their father remained at the Fort in a civilian role following his discharge from the Army. They participated in Girl Scouts, hiking and many other activities there at the Post. Her parents, Exie Keith & Luther Mantooth and her only sibling, Frankie Mantooth Rice, preceded her in death.
Margie graduated from Chattanooga High School and attended Berea College of Berea, Kentucky. After college, she worked at Fort Oglethorpe as an accountant and ultimately transferred to Camp Gordon, near Augusta, Georgia where she met the love of her life, Lt. Don Linnartz. They were married at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Augusta and moved to San Luis Obispo, California to begin their married life. When Don was sent to Korea, Margie returned to her parents' home and took a position with TVA in Chattanooga, TN, which she held until they were blessed with their first child, Hans Christian, close to a year after Don's return from the war. Gretchen Ann came along 22 months later, completing their small family.
Margie enjoyed arts and crafts, sewing, counted cross stitch, collecting and memorizing poetry. Margie has always had a passion for keeping in touch with friends and relatives and thus developed what Don called her "card ministry." She carefully selected each card for the given recipient so that they felt blessed to be remembered. Among her talents, Margie managed the household budget, stretching limited income to meet the basic needs of the family. She was involved in the Lutheran Church wherever they lived, teaching Sunday School, serving on the altar guild, as a lay reader and for several years as a Stephen Minister. Margie loved her family, her church and her Lord. It was over 12 years after Don retired from BellSouth that they selected Gainesville as home and moved to Lanier Village Estates and joined First Presbyterian Church.
Margie is survived by her husband, Donald, children, Hans Linnartz and his wife, Ann Robertson of Raleigh, NC and Gretchen and her husband, Hugh Canterbury of Cumming, GA, 8 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and Elizabeth Byrum Linnartz, mother of 5 of the grandchildren
To assist in the furtherance of medical science, Margie requested that her body be donated to Emory University Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, it is Margie's wish that contributions be made to Berea College or the charity of your choice.
A memorial service will be held at a date and place to be determined. Rev. Lee Koontz of First Presbyterian Church will officiate.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 5, 2020.