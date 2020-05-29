Or Copy this URL to Share

Maria Garcia-Lucas

Died May 26, 2020

Maria Garcia-Lucas, age 53, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 26. Funeral services will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Gainesville Church of God. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

