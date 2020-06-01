Maria Gomez
Died May 28, 2020
Maria Gomez, 74, of Gainesville, GA died May 28. Memorial Services are scheduled for Thursday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Died May 28, 2020
Maria Gomez, 74, of Gainesville, GA died May 28. Memorial Services are scheduled for Thursday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.