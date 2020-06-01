Maria Gomez
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maria Gomez
Died May 28, 2020
Maria Gomez, 74, of Gainesville, GA died May 28. Memorial Services are scheduled for Thursday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Memorial Park Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Funeral service
02:30 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved