Maria Nelia Ruiz
Died May 14, 2020
Maria Nelia Ruiz, age 49, of Gainesville, died Thursday, May 14. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.