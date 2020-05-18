Maria Nelia Ruiz
Maria Nelia Ruiz
Died May 14, 2020
Maria Nelia Ruiz, age 49, of Gainesville, died Thursday, May 14. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
02:00 PM
Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
