Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Maria's life story with friends and family

Share Maria's life story with friends and family

Maria Nelia Ruiz

Died May 14, 2020

Maria Nelia Ruiz, age 49, of Gainesville, died Thursday, May 14. Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, May 22, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store