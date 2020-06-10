Marie Landrum Harrison
Died June 8, 2020
Marie Landrum Harrison, age 99, died June 8. A memorial service honoring Marie will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 10, 2020.