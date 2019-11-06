|
Ms. Moore was born October 3, 1944 in Anderson, South Carolina to the late Newton & Marilyn Dunn Moore. Gale attended Mercer University and graduated from Brenau University with a Bachelors degree. She retired with over 30 years of service as a social worker with DFACS. She was a member of Riverbend Baptist Church in Gainesville. Gale enjoyed antiquing, hiking & anything outdoors, but most of all she enjoyed her Tuesday's with her grandkids, Amber & Tyler. Survivors include her son & daughter in law, Barr & Jennifer Venson of Buford; grandchildren, Amber, Tyler, Nicholas, Mia, & Alexis (Caleb). Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday November 7, at the Riverbend Baptist Church with Rev. Maxey Ladd officiating. Burial will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday November 6, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wardsfh.com Ward's Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Marilyn Gale Moore.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 6, 2019