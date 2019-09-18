|
Mrs. Marilyn Crawford Head, age 64, of Dahlonega, went home to be with the Lord Monday, September 16, surrounded by her children.
Marilyn was born in Hall County on October 26, 1954, to the late Dennis and Annie Carroll Carder. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Mickey Crawford, sister and brother-in-law Betty and Ralph England, sister Evelyn Wilson, and brother and sister-in-law Donald and Ginger Carder.
Marilyn was a retired educator from the Lumpkin County School System. She devoted herself to Special Education. She was a beloved mother to her children and "Nana" to her grandchildren. Marilyn fought a courageous battle with cancer with determination to see her latest grandchild EllaKate. She loved to take trips to the beach. Marilyn will always be remembered for her love and consideration for others.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law Christy and Nicky Jenkins, Gainesville, and Brandi and Chris Poole, Gainesville; son and daughter-in-law Randall and Valarie Crawford, Dawsonville; grandchildren Garrett Daniell, Luke Daniell, Izze Poole, Jackson Poole, Macie Cowart, and EllaKate Crawford; brother and sister-in-law Ray and Judy Carder, Gainesville; brother-in-law Junior Wilson, Clermont; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, at Chestatee Baptist Church. The Rev. David Skinner will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Andy Gaddis officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, at the funeral home.
Among the many friends that Marilyn had was her "Red Hat Society" sisters. The family will reserve a seat for all who wish to attend the funeral service. Please wear your red hats - "Red Hatters Matter".
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 18, 2019