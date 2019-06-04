Home

Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
Marilyn Moore Obituary
Died June 1, 2019
Mrs. Marilyn Dunn Moore, 91 of Gainesville passed away on Saturday, June 1.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, she was the daughter of the late Roger and Woodie Dunn. She was a faithful member of Riverbend Baptist Church. She had a beautiful smile and brought laughter and cheer wherever she went. She lived life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Gale Moore, Gainesville; Grandson and Wife, Barr and Jennifer Venson, Buford; Grandchildren. Amber, Tyler, and Mia Venson; Step-grandchildren, Nicholas Merrell, Buford and Alexis Tyndall, Lawrenceville
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Riverbend Baptist Church. Rev. Maxey Ladd will officiate. Interment will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 4, 2019
