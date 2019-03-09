Home

Marilyn Sue Spires, age 75 passed peacefully on Feb. 22, 2019 in Gainesville, Ga. She was born on April 22, 1943 in Morgan County, Ohio to the late Ralph and Jessie Wells.
Survived by her husband of 49 years Allen Spires, sisters, Barbara Marshall of McConnelsville, Ohio Sharon Hess of Columbus, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her sister Patricia Summerfield, brother-in-laws Wes Summerfield, and Edward Marshall.
A 1961 graduate of M&M High School in McConnelsville, Ohio. She enjoyed a 28 year career with Eastern Airlines as an airline stewardess. Upon retirement, she became an avid runner competing in a number of local races in Georgia. Her many competitions resulted in her receiving a number of trophies and certificates which she proudly displayed in her home. A yearly tradition she shared with her sisters and niece and nephew were weeklong vacation trips spent in Amish County in Ohio filled with fun filled activities which always included lots of laughter and great shopping.
Marilyn was known for her positive outlook on life and for her sense of humor. She will forever be in our hearts and greatly missed.
We wish to extend our heartfelt acknowledgement of appreciation to Ms. Susan Henthorne her caregiver, staff at the Ashton Senior Living Facility and Encompass Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Encompass Hospice, 888 Legacy Park Drive, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30043
A caring cremation took place per her wishes.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 9, 2019
