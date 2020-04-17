Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Sullens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Rebecca (Evans) Sullens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Rebecca (Evans) Sullens Obituary
Marion Rebecca Evans Sullens, age 89, of Murrayville, passed away Thursday April 16, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Sullens was the daughter of the late Andrew and Ethel White Evans. Mrs. Sullens worked as a seamstress for many years. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Lumpkin County.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Billy Jackson, Murrayville; son, Randall Sullens, Gainesville; daughter, Evonne Loggins, Murrayville; grandchildren; Jonathan Jackson (Kayla), Commerce; Jared Jackson (Julie), Jefferson; Anthony Sullens (Gail), Cumming; Justin Sullens (Haley), Cleveland; Kasey Loggins (Nicole), Lula; 11 great grandchildren also survive; brother, Steve Evans, Gainesville; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Sullens is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lonnie Dave Sullens; daughter, Lisa Marie Sullens and brothers, Hugh, Henry and Jerry Evans.
A family graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday April 18, at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 and the regulations set up for the protection of everyone, social distancing will need to be observed at the service.
Those wishing to send online condolences or a special message to the family you may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -