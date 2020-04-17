|
|
Marion Rebecca Evans Sullens, age 89, of Murrayville, passed away Thursday April 16, at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Sullens was the daughter of the late Andrew and Ethel White Evans. Mrs. Sullens worked as a seamstress for many years. She was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Lumpkin County.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Billy Jackson, Murrayville; son, Randall Sullens, Gainesville; daughter, Evonne Loggins, Murrayville; grandchildren; Jonathan Jackson (Kayla), Commerce; Jared Jackson (Julie), Jefferson; Anthony Sullens (Gail), Cumming; Justin Sullens (Haley), Cleveland; Kasey Loggins (Nicole), Lula; 11 great grandchildren also survive; brother, Steve Evans, Gainesville; a number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Mrs. Sullens is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Lonnie Dave Sullens; daughter, Lisa Marie Sullens and brothers, Hugh, Henry and Jerry Evans.
A family graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday April 18, at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 and the regulations set up for the protection of everyone, social distancing will need to be observed at the service.
Those wishing to send online condolences or a special message to the family you may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 17, 2020