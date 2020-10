Marion Richard Stone, Jr.

Died on on October 9, 2020

Marion Richard (Rick) Stone, Jr., 65, of Suwanee, died on Friday, October 9, 2020. A celebration of Rick's life will be held in the coming days with family and close friends, details to be provided by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, is in charge of arrangements.

