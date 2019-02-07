Marjorie Joyce Pinson Black died peacefully on Wednesday, February 6th, surrounded by her family. She was 82.





Marge was born on November 17th, 1936, one of three daughters of Lester and Cora Pinson. She lived in Chicopee Village, Georgia, graduated as valedictorian from Gainesville High School, and earned a degree in education from North Georgia College.





She married her sweetheart, Reuben Black, on June 9th, 1957. Marge and Reuben's greatest joy was spending time with their grandchildren, most notably during their 26 years hosting Grancamp week, with a different theme every summer.





Marge dedicated her life to mentoring and supporting others through Friendship Force International and numerous community and church programs. She and Reuben hosted several international students in their home, forging long-lasting relationships that continue to this day.





She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Merle and Lewis Gaines. She is survived by her husband of nearly 62 years, Reuben Black; her sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Steve Mooney; her children and their spouses, Kathy and Roger Stansell, Patti and Robby Pitts, Jeff and Robyn Black, Tim Black and Patricia Babuka, and Baris Savas; thirteen grandchildren and their spouses; and three great-grandchildren.





Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park North Riverside, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, Georgia, 30501. A reception celebrating Marge's life will follow at the home of Baris Savas and Christina White.





She loved all kinds of flowers but would also be honored by contributions made in her memory to at michaeljfox.org.



