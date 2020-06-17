Marjorie Thompson Hulsey
Died June 16, 2020
Marjorie Thompson Hulsey, age 94, of Braselton, died Tuesday, June 16. Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 18 at New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 17 at the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel, Hoschton. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home Chapel, Hoschton.
Died June 16, 2020
Marjorie Thompson Hulsey, age 94, of Braselton, died Tuesday, June 16. Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 18 at New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 17 at the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel, Hoschton. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home Chapel, Hoschton.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 17, 2020.