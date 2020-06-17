Marjorie Thompson Hulsey
Marjorie Thompson Hulsey
Died June 16, 2020
Marjorie Thompson Hulsey, age 94, of Braselton, died Tuesday, June 16. Graveside service will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 18 at New Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 17 at the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel, Hoschton. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home Chapel, Hoschton.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 17, 2020.
