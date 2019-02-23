Marjorie Vivian Arnold, 70, of Flowery Branch passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at her residence.

The family will be holding a private memorial service. They would like to thank you for all your love and support.

Born on May 4, 1948 in Sturgis, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Jethro and Marjorie Paisley. Mrs. Arnold was retired from the Northeast Georgia Medical Center where she was an LPN. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Arnold is preceded in death by her daughter in law, Nancy Arnold, granddaughter, Lindsay Arnold and great grandson, Maddux Smith.

Mrs. Arnold is survived by her husband of 50 years, Dan Arnold of Flowery Branch; son, Todd Arnold of Flowery Branch; son and daughter in law, Brian and Kellie Arnold of Buford; granddaughters, Ashely Sullins (Daniel) of Gainesville, Jessica Smith (Matt) of Gainesville, Mallory Arnold of Flowery Branch, Grace Arnold of Buford, Lilly Arnold of Buford; great grandson, Landon Sullins of Gainesville and a number of other relatives.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Marji Arnold's name to the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Foundation (themedicalcenterfoundation.org).

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga 30504 is in charge of arrangements.



