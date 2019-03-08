Mark L. King, Ph.D., 64, of Greensboro, Ga, passed away on Feb. 26, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, following a year-long battle with leukemia. Mark was born in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Paul and the late Lila King. He is survived by his spouse, Jullie Greniewicki King, stepson, Lincoln Hewett, father, Paul King, brother, Bruce King, sister-in-law, Nell Greniewicki Hoyle, and nephews, Matthew and Nicholas Hoyle.

Mark graduated from California State University, Fullerton, Chapman University, Orange and Alliant International University, San Diego. In 1987, he was licensed as a Clinical Psychologist in California, and was in private practice in Gainesville, Ga, until leukemia forced retirement in 2018.

Mark was naturally athletic and enjoyed playing golf and gardening. Dedicated to family, friends and patients, Mark was committed to their happiness and well-being until the time of his death.

A gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate the precious gift of Mark's life in late spring at the King residence in Greensboro, Ga. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mark L. King, Ph.D., to St. Mary's Good Samaritan Foundation, 5401 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, Ga 30642. The family is forever grateful to the nurses and staff members at Good Samaritan Hospital who provided care to Mark between hospitalizations for leukemia treatment. The kindness extended by the staff to Mark over the months was greatly appreciated. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary