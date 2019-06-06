Jan. 6, 1941-June 4, 2019

Mr. Mark Lain Mullen, age 78, of Hoschton, Georgia passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, in the chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Pastor Jason Mincey will officiate. The family will receive family and friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Memorial Park South Funeral Home.

Mr. Mullen was born January 6, 1941 to the late Walter Oscar "W.O." & Florence Strahan Mullen in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Mark was a dedicated and loving husband and father. He was an inspiration to all with his positive personality and his devotion to his faith and love of the Lord. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a dedicated employee of Irby Construction Co. for more than 50 years, retiring as an Executive Vice President. Mark was a member of the Associated General Contractors of Mississippi, receiving the President's Award in 1995 and appointed to the Board as Life Director. He was an active Master Mason with John P. Byrd # 629 Grand Lodge of Mississippi. Mark served as an assistant scout master of BSA Troop # 575 in Pearl, Mississippi. As a member of Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church, he was very active with the Seekers Sunday School Class. Mark avidly enjoyed hiking/walking and observing the wonders of nature.

Mr. Mullen is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Mark, II & Carolyn Mullen of Lake Dallas, Texas; daughter & son-in-law, Melissa & Rick Burtt of Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Jackline Mullen, Sierra Mullen, Dustin Mullen, Joshua Pinter, Megan & Jerry Smith, Aggie Pinter, Abby Pinter, Lawson Burtt, and Nolan Burtt; great-grandchildren, Lillian Smith and Larkin Smith; sisters, Ersalene Hubbell of Katy, Texas and Elouise Mullen of Valley, Alabama; and numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Sharon Kay "Marty" Martin; his parents, W.O. and Florence Mullen; and brothers, Oscar Mullen, Hubert Mullen, Keith Mullen, and Wayne Mullen.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church Mission Funds.

Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary