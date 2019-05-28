|
Died May 25, 2019
Mark Shannon Scoggins, age 54, of Gainesville died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 following a sudden illness.
Shannon is survived by his wife, Lolo Paulette (Paula) Scoggins of Gainesville, his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon Nikkole and Whit Aikens of Demorest, his son, Chance Scoggins of Westminster, Colorado, his twin granddaughters, Lyra and Lily Aikens of Demorest, his parents Richard and Joyce Scoggins of Flowery Branch, his sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda Healan of Flowery Branch, Karen and William (Bill) Clark of Gainesville, Debra and Steve Orr of Flowery Branch, his brother and sister-in-law, Verlon and Michelle Scoggins of Columbia, SC, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 28, 2019