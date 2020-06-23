Mark Tallent Washington
Died June 18, 2020
Mark Tallent Washington, age 30, passed away on June 18, 2020 in Alapaha, Georgia.
Memorial services will be for immediate family at First United Methodist church, Gainesville, Georgia, yet to be determined.
Mark was born in Statesboro, Georgia to Sidney Richard Washington, III and LuAnn Tallent Washington on September 5, 1989. He grew up in Statesboro and graduated from Statesboro High School in 2008. He attended East Georgia College then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp where he served overseas for four years stationed in Okinawa and Australia. He was presently in school at Valdosta Tech studying welding. Mark was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Statesboro. He liked to cook, enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors. He was loved dearly and will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Mark is survived by his wife Jen Washington of McLean, Virginia and his four year old son, Mark Jacob Washington. Also survived by his brothers and their wives; Sidney Richard, IV and Jhadye Washington, Kenneth Guy and Nathalia Washington, nephew Fletcher Rhett Washington, John Michael and Anna Washington, niece Julia Kate Washington.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to his 4 year old son Jacob's education fund at Gofundme.com Search for Mark Washington Memorial Fund at the Gofundme.com website to contribute.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to his 4 year old son Jacob's education fund at Gofundme.com
