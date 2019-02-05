Marsha Frazer Parks, 70, of Gillsville passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.



Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Trent Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.



Born on September 10, 1948 in Gainesville, GA she was the daughter of the late Myron and Thelma Crow Frazer. She was a machine operator at Wrigley's and of the Baptist faith.



Mrs. Parks is survived by her husband. Jerrold Parks of Gillsville; son and daughter in law, Shane and Carol Miller Parks of Flowery Branch; daughter and son in law, Shawn Bowers and Jay Bowers of Flowery Branch; granddaughter, Heather Parks Tucker (Michael) of Braselton; grandson, Trey Bowers of Flowery Branch; brother, Douglas Frazer of Homer; nephew, Jackson Frazer of Homer; sister in law and brother in law, Deborah and James Smith of Gainesville; niece and nephew, Brandi and Chadwick Smith.



Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.



Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 5, 2019